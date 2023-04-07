Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,355 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,935,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

