Guggenheim Boosts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $9.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.47 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
