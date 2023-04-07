Guggenheim Boosts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $9.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.47 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 6.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,173,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 274.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.