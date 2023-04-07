Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

GIFI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,078. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

