H2O DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $314,073.90 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.83 million and $314,073.90 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

