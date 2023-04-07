Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

