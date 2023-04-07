Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) is Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,950 shares during the period. Hartford Core Bond ETF makes up 19.8% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $188,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:HCRB opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

Get Hartford Core Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.