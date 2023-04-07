Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 5,311 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

