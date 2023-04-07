Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Invests $216,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $196.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

