Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.