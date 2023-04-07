Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Shares of SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

