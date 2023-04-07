Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

