HC Wainwright Cuts XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Price Target to $1.00

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
XWELL Stock Up 2.4 %
XWEL opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. XWELL has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41.
