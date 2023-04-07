HC Wainwright Cuts XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Price Target to $1.00

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

XWELL Stock Up 2.4 %

XWEL opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. XWELL has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public.

