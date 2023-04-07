Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.36.

HP opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

