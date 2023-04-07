Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) Trading Up 4.4%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 151,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,294,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hempacco as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

