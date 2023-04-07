Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,348.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,044,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 972,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $12,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.