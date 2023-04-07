Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management cut its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for 1.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 205.27%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

