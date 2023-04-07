Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.27. 14,749,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,896. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

