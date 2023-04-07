Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys 136 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. 6,274,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

