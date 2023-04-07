Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,313,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. 1,163,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

