Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

