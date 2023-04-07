Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

