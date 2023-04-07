Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. 714,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
