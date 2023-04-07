Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

COST stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.98. 4,114,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.97 and its 200-day moving average is $489.37. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

