Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $117.92. 327,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

