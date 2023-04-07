Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.35. 1,316,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average of $227.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

