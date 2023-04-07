Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 585 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 101,913 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 125,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 103,145 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 408,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,461. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

