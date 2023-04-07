Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.
Heska Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HSKA stock opened at $117.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Heska has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
