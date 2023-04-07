Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $117.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Heska has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Heska by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

