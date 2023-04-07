Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 10% Higher

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
