Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 15,890 Shares

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 17th, Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 915,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

