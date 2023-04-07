Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.71 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00006139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $85.70 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.75188655 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $31,217,121.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.