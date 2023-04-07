Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 986,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.