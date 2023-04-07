Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Given “Hold” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their hold rating on shares of Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

Shares of HOUR stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hour Loop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hour Loop by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hour Loop by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 114,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

