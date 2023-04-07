HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HP were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 3,968,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,743. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.