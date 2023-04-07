HSBC Downgrades NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

