HSBC Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $143.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of BABA opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.