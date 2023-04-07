HSBC Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $143.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of BABA opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

