Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $103.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.02 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

