Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,719. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.