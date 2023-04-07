iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.98

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.98 and traded as high as C$86.34. iA Financial shares last traded at C$84.97, with a volume of 175,198 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
iA Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.03.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at iA Financial
In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Read More
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.