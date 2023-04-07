iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.98

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.98 and traded as high as C$86.34. iA Financial shares last traded at C$84.97, with a volume of 175,198 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.03.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at iA Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

