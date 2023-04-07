ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON LBOW opened at GBX 41.30 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £50.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.89. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 39.14 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.87).

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

