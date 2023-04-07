Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.65 and a quick ratio of 37.65.
Institutional Trading of Ideal Power
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.