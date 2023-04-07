Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.65 and a quick ratio of 37.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

