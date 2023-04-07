Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

