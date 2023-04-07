Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading 3.7% Higher

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 66,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 80,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Immutep Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immutep in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

