Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INDB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of INDB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 203,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,635. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

