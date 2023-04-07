Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $446.46 million and $73.00 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.58 or 0.00019977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

