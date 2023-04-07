InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Trading Up 1.3 %

InMode Company Profile

INMD stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

