Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

