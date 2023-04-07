Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.