Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 104.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after buying an additional 553,626 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 9.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Inogen by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Inogen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

