Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Acquires £10,100 in Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Glenn Collinson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,543.47).

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

Shares of AQX opened at GBX 405 ($5.03) on Friday. Aquis Exchange PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 385.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,892.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.69) to GBX 1,008 ($12.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Stories

