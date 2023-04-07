Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $192,738.90 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

